PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today reportedly said that a video showing the rape of a three-month-old baby was recorded and distributed for sale online.

According to a report in The Star, Saifuddin described the act as “absolute madness”, and said he had been briefed about the case at 12.30am today.

“If you are briefed at midnight, then it is a major issue,” he was quoted as saying during the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly today.

"The baby was raped. Not only that, the act was recorded on video and later sold (online). It is absolute madness," he reportedly added.

He reportedly said that efforts are being made to boost the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11), particularly in terms of intelligence gathering and operational capacity.

“This is a serious matter,” he reportedly said.