KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hinted at an upcoming announcement involving what he described as an “extraordinary appreciation” for Malaysian citizens.

Although details were not provided, Anwar posted a poster on his X account bearing the words “Akan datang” (coming soon) and “Suatu penghargaan luar biasa untuk rakyat Malaysia” (an extraordinary appreciation for the people of Malaysia).

The poster also included the slogan “Bersama Malaysiaku” (with my Malaysia).

Anwar accompanied the image with the caption: “Nantikan” (stay tuned).

Several ministries and leaders, including the Ministry of Finance and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, shared the same message on their official platforms.