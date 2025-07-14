KUALA TERENGGANU, July 14 — A Terengganu state civil servant has been remanded for five days beginning today for allegedly abusing his position in relation to several government land applications in the state.

The remand order until Friday was issued by Magistrate Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to a source, the male suspect, in his 50s, was detained at around 2pm yesterday when he had come to give a statement at the MACC Terengganu office.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect is believed to have committed the offences between 2019 and 2023, involving the manipulation of land plans and handling various land-related processes in the state for the benefit of his children,” the source said.

Following the arrest, the source added that MACC Terengganu has seized two plots of land in a district in the state, measuring approximately 9,000 and 6,000 square feet, for investigation purposes.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrest when contacted and said the case was being investigated under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama