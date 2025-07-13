KOTA BHARU, July 13 — Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate, with the arrest of a local couple last Friday, believed to be actively trafficking compressed ganja and ganja buds concealed in cashew nut packages, with total seizures valued at RM3.1 million.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the suspects, aged 31 and 49, were detained around 4pm while travelling in a Proton X70 along Jalan Padang Sembilan, Kuala Krai, after their vehicle was seen being driven suspiciously.

He said that a subsequent inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of 110 plastic packages, containing dried plant material believed to be ganja buds, weighing 60.8 kilogrammes, compressed ganja weighing 6.95 kilogrammes, and 150 yaba pills.

“The total drug haul in Kuala Krai alone amounted to 67.75 kilogrammes of ganja and 15 grams of yaba pills, with an estimated value of RM2.37 million,” he said, during a special press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Following the arrest, police raided the couple’s home in Selising, Pasir Puteh, on the same day, and seized an additional 22 kilogrammes of compressed ganja worth RM775,000.

Cash, necklaces, and other jewellery were also seized during the raids at both locations, bringing the total value of the confiscated items to RM3.1 million.

Mohd Yusoff said initial investigations found that the female suspect operates a processed chicken business, while her husband works as a p-hailing driver. The couple is believed to have been actively involved in drug trafficking for over a year, using their legitimate businesses as a front.

“We believe that this syndicate has an extensive network and serves as a major supplier, including to overseas markets, as the value of the seized cannabis buds is significantly higher than that of regular cannabis leaves,” he added.

The male suspect tested positive for drugs, while the female tested negative. Both, however, have prior records related to narcotics offences, and they have been remanded for seven days, from July 11, to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff said that police have not ruled out a connection between the recently busted drug syndicate and an international network, possibly linked to the June 27 seizure of 35.4 kilogrammes of yaba pills, allegedly masterminded by a salon and restaurant owner. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts to track down remaining syndicate members continue.

On July 3, Bernama reported that police had dismantled a drug syndicate and seized RM5.04 million worth of yaba pills, in six raids across Pasir Mas and Tumpat, arresting six local suspects, aged 25 to 39. — Bernama