DHAKA, July 12 — Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Friday expressed concerns over the arrests of Bangladeshi nationals in Malaysia recently on charges of terrorism, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

He said the government of Bangladesh will work with Malaysia to investigate allegations of militancy against Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested by the Malaysian police.

The issues were discussed during a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan held in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the 32nd Asean Regional Forum (ARF) ministerial meeting.

Adviser Hossain reiterated the firm stand of the government against terrorism and sought Malaysia’s cooperation in its own investigation into the allegations through the exchange of information and findings.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister assured Dhaka of facilitating access and cooperation with Bangladesh authorities. — Bernama-UNB