KUALA BERANG, July 12 — The newly launched Hybrid Hydro Floating Solar (HHFS) and Green Hydrogen Hub projects in Terengganu have the potential to attract regional and international investors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the new alternative energy initiative, a clean and green collaboration between Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), is aligned with both Malaysia’s energy policy and international aspirations for green energy.

“Kenyir is now becoming a focal point of interest for international investors. This is not just a boost for Terengganu, but Kenyir itself will become a major attraction. The project has also been implemented efficiently and swiftly,” he said at the launch ceremony of the ventures at the Sultan Mahmud Power Station in Kenyir today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir; Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar; TNB Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid and Petronas Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh.

The HHFS and Green Hydrogen Hub aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in the green hydrogen value chain, while supporting the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR).

The Green Hydrogen Hub is a strategic collaboration between Petronas and TNB while the HHFS project is a joint venture between TNB’s power generation subsidiary, TNB Genco Sdn Bhd and Terengganu Inc, a state-owned company.

The pilot HHFS project at the Kenyir Dam has a capacity of 100 kilowatts (kW) and spans 1,085 square metres with 220 solar panels.

This demonstrates that Tasik Kenyir, which covers an area of 36,900 hectares, holds vast potential for floating solar development, with up to 10 per cent of the lake’s surface suitable for generating an estimated 2,200 MW without disrupting the lake’s ecology.

The prime minister also said the project is linked to the Asean Power Grid, a major regional initiative that will begin with an undersea cable project connecting Vietnam to Kota Bharu, Kelantan, before extending to Peninsular Malaysia’s grid and eventually to Singapore.

“This means that from Vietnam, an undersea cable project will reach Kelantan, necessitating the construction of a new grid. The existing grid is considered insufficient in capacity.

“The new grid will start from Kelantan, then pass through Terengganu, and I believe it must be connected to the capabilities and infrastructure here in Kuala Berang and Kenyir, extending through Pahang, parts of Selangor, Johor and into Singapore,” he said.

As such, Anwar stressed that the HHFS and Green Hydrogen Hub projects are crucial, and all relevant parties must work together to expedite their implementation.

In addition, the prime minister called on Petronas and TNB to explore ways to provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), including upskilling programmes, specifically for local youths in Kuala Berang, Hulu Terengganu.

He said the relevant ministries, such as the Education Ministry, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Human Resources Ministry, along with the Terengganu government, Petronas and TNB, should initiate specialised training programmes for local youths.

“I want to ensure that youths from Kuala Berang are given training opportunities, so that the people here won’t say that while a major project is located here, their children are only able to open small restaurants or work as cleaners.

“It would be better to plan the training properly so there is a dedicated facility for the youths of Kuala Berang and Terengganu to undergo specialised training. I hope this can be expedited,” he said. — Bernama