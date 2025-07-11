KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are currently investigating the disappearance of a teenager from the United Kingdom (UK) who arrived in Malaysia on June 7.

Datuk Fadil Marsus, Acting Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Bukit Aman, stated that the teenager, identified as David Renz Galletes Balisong, entered Malaysia through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and is believed to be still in the country.

“Further investigations are actively underway to identify all information that can assist in efforts to locate and resolve this case,” he said in a statement here last night.

Fadil added that the case has been classified as a missing person case, and the teenager’s photo has been shared to facilitate public assistance in providing information.

He advised the public not to make any speculations or statements that could jeopardise the investigation.

“Members of the public with information are urged to channel it to the police by contacting Investigating Officer Inspector Hazuin Jan Abdul Hamid from the KLIA District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 017-7369187,” he said. — Bernama