KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended an official invitation to United States (US) President Donald Trump to attend the Asean-US Summit and the East Asia Summit here in October.

The prime minister said the invitation was conveyed through US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who paid a courtesy call on Anwar yesterday.

“Malaysia remains confident that the close cooperation with the US will not only strengthen bilateral relations, but also serve as a catalyst for stability, prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific region as a whole,” Anwar posted on Facebook yesterday.

The approximately 40-minute meeting was held at the Parliament Building and marked Rubio’s first trip to Asia since assuming office earlier this year.

In addition, Anwar said the meeting also paved the way for broader cooperation in the fields of digital investment, artificial intelligence (AI), defence and education.

“We exchanged views regarding pressing regional issues, including the situations in Palestine, Ukraine and Myanmar," said Anwar.

Rubio is here to attend a series of high-level meetings in conjunction with the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings being held under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship for 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 8-11. — Bernama