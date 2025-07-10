SEPANG, July 10 — A 19-year-old man and woman were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today over the murder of university student Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara in Cyberjaya last month.

The first accused, M. Sri Darvien, was charged murdering Maniishapriet at Block A, Mutiara Ville Cyberjaya, Persiaran Multimedia, on June 23.

He nodded to indicate he understood the charge after it was read before Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani.

In the same court, the second accused, D. Thineswary, was charged with abetting the murder at the same location and on the same date.

No plea was recorded from either accused, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

MORE TO COME