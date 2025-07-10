ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 10 — A police helicopter, ferrying five crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing and crashed near the Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah here earlier today.

However, there were no reported fatalities.

The helicopter was identified as an Airbus AS355N that is operated by the police air wing unit and was part of the Malaysia-Indonesia-Thailand-Singapore Maritime Operation (MITSATOM) 2025 training exercise.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said the helicopter, with the registration number 9M-PHG, had departed from the Tanjung Kupang police station at 9.51am.

“All five crew members, including the pilot, were rescued by the Marine Police Force and transported to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) jetty in Gelang Patah.

“The crew members were transferred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru for medical examination and treatment,” CAAM said a statement issued today.

The commission said further investigations will be conducted through the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, which is under the Transport Ministry in accordance with Part XXVI Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

The French-made Airbus AS355N is a single-rotor craft light utility helicopter that was manufactured from 1975 to 2016.

The Airbus AS355N is a popular variant and is used by both private individuals and companies, private helicopter charter as well as law enforcement and government service.

It was previously reported that tenders were issued in early November last year for the replacement of the five Airbus AS355N helicopters operated by the police.

The Airbus AS355N fleet under the police was delivered in 1996.