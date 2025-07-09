KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has apologised for his choice of words in a recent analogy involving angels, made in the context of the pressure he faces in his role as Umno president.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Barisan Nasional chairman explained that the statement had been made in an emotional moment to illustrate the trials he faced as a leader.

“However, I acknowledge that the comparison has caused confusion and may be misinterpreted.

“As a Muslim and a party leader who upholds Islamic values and scholarly traditions, I humbly seek forgiveness from Allah and apologise to everyone for the misstep in my words,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said he accepted all criticisms with an open heart.

“I believe the mark of a leader lies not only in the precision of his words, but also in his sincerity to reflect, improve, and learn from mistakes.

“May Allah guide every step and utterance of ours to always remain within noble etiquettes, preserve our faith, and hold steadfast to absolute truth,” he added. — Bernama