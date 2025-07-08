KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Education Ministry will offer the best possible assistance to the eldest child of a couple found dead along with their four other children in a sunken car in Sungai Korok, Jitra, yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek extended her condolences, describing the tragedy as deeply heartbreaking.

“This evening, the acting director of the Kedah State Education Department, Abdul Rahim Mat, visited young Putri Qisya Nur Izzat and her family at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah.

“I will ensure that Putri Qisya receives the best support. The Kedah State Education Department will assist in managing all her needs,” she said in the post.

Fadhlina also said she prays that Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, 12, and her family will be granted the strength and patience to face this ordeal.

The victims were husband and wife, Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, along with their children Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9, Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8, Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7, and Tuah Haydar, 6 months. — Bernama