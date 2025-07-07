GEORGE TOWN, July 7 — Two dilapidated godowns along Victoria Street, left in disrepair after a land dispute in 2019, will be restored and turned into the George Town Heritage Research, Education and Learning International Centre (GTH-Relic).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the building will be restored with an RM11 million budget and handed over to George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) to manage.

The godowns, now overgrown with trees and bushes behind blue hoarding, were at the centre of a legal dispute between the state and the landowner in 2019.

The state had initially planned to restore the buildings at No 161 and No 165 Victoria Street as an extension of the Centre for Creative Animation Triggers (CAT) in 2017.

The godowns were left bare for years with only their red brick walls intact and a makeshift roof protecting them from the elements.

In the 19th century, the buildings faced the waterfront and served as accommodation for Chinese immigrants en route to the tin mines in southern Thailand.

Later, they were used as storage and distribution centres for goods in the late 1900s.

Now that the state has won an appeal in the land case, the godowns will be transformed into a heritage research and education centre under GTWHI’s management.

Restoration works are underway at the eight shophouses along Acheh Street, owned by Lim Kongsi, to be turned into a cultural heritage hub. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Chow said the centre aims to promote heritage education among residents, artisans, NGOs, professionals and related organisations both locally and abroad.

“GTWHI has often been given the recognition as one of the best World Heritage Site managers in Southeast Asia so this will become a learning centre for the region as well,” he said.

GTWHI is also open to collaborating with other organisations on its education programmes, Chow added.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the George Town Heritage Celebrations community appreciation ceremony today.

GTWHI general manager Ang Ming Chee said the organisation is in the process of securing permits before beginning restoration, which would hopefully start next year.

GTH-Relic will include four core elements: an interpretative centre, a heritage laboratory, a heritage material bank, and a cultural heritage embassy, Ang explained.

“It’s all-inclusive with different targets, from children to professionals to the residents and to the visitors,” she said, adding that some programmes will have fees to ensure financial sustainability.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to create a new Cultural Heritage Hub (CH²) at a row of eight pre-war shophouses on Acheh Street.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (second from left) and Tanjung MP Lim Hui Ying (left) visit Masjid Melayu Lebuh Acheh during the historic building open house in George Town, on July 7, 2025. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Ang said GTWHI will work with Lim Kongsi, the building owner, on the restoration of the burned-down shophouses.

The hub, costing around RM4 million, will serve as a platform for the local creative industry and cultural entrepreneurs.

She said the restoration is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

The hub will feature an interpretative centre, a shared capacity-building space, and a creative economy incubation centre.

The incubation centre will encourage collaboration between local entrepreneurs and young designers to develop new products.

Lim Kongsi vice-president Datuk Lawrence Lim confirmed that the shophouses had burned down several years ago.

“Restoration works are ongoing and after completion, we will hand over to GTWHI to manage the cultural heritage hub,” he said.

George Town today marks its 17th year as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

This year’s George Town Heritage Celebrations spanned three days from July 5 to 7, featuring workshops, dances, a heritage walk, and open houses at historic buildings.

Chow said the open houses allowed the public to learn about heritage associations and organisations that have shaped George Town’s culture for generations.

He expressed hope that more heritage groups will be included in next year’s celebrations so the public can continue to explore local cultural heritage.