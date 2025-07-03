KOTA KINABALU, July 3 – Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has reportedly downplayed a viral video suggesting his party might withdraw from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

The Sabah deputy chief minister said the clip, which appeared to show him stating that STAR would leave GRS if the coalition was compelled to collaborate with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), was taken out of context.

“That was part of a conversation during STAR’s recent anniversary event, where I was asked by a member about the party’s stance if GRS were pushed in that direction.

“However, the clip only shows part of the exchange and has been taken out of context. STAR remains committed to being part of GRS,” he was quoted telling the New Straits Times.

The video has been widely shared on TikTok, prompting various reactions online.

STAR is among the eight component parties in the GRS coalition.