KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The government will ban the import of fake safety devices known as dummy seatbelt buckles starting December 31.

The move is outlined in the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) (Amendment) (No. 2) Order 2025, which imposes an absolute prohibition on importing such accessories into Malaysia.

Gazetted in the Federal Government Gazette, the order applies to all countries of origin without exception.

The ban covers dummy buckles, seatbelt alarm deactivators, seatbelt clip extenders, and other similar devices designed to fit into seatbelt slots.

These accessories are intended to disable or bypass safety alerts, compromising the function of seatbelt mechanisms.

In February, the Transport Ministry (MOT) said it was in discussions with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) regarding the sale and use of these devices.

During a Chinese New Year enforcement operation in Negeri Sembilan, authorities found that 30 per cent of 195 seatbelt offenders had used dummy buckles to silence the seatbelt alarm.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously said the ministry lacked the authority to block imports of devices that compromise vehicle safety systems.

The MOT will work with KPDN to ensure such devices — reportedly sold for as low as RM1.99 each — are also banned from the local market.

Those found using them may face a RM300 compound fine.