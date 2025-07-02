PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said his ministry is working to secure initial funding for the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council.

He said an online meeting was recently held with members of the council’s founding board, with plans for a physical meeting to follow soon.

“However, not all members are based in the Klang Valley, so we are looking for a suitable time to gather everyone,” he said.

Fahmi added that the Communications Ministry aims to ensure the necessary funds are made available soon to support the council’s formation.

On Monday, Fahmi said the council is expected to hold elections within the next six months to appoint its first official members.

While the government is working to provide initial funding, Fahmi noted that the council would also be free to seek its own sources of funding going forward.

The council is envisioned as an independent body to promote press freedom, uphold journalistic ethics, and address public complaints involving the media.

The Malaysian Media Council Bill was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on February 26, 2025. The Council Act was officially gazetted and came into force on June 14, 2025.

The board currently includes 12 founding members, who have been appointed to establish a 21-member body tasked with upholding media ethics and representing the diverse interests of the country’s media landscape.