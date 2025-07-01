SHAH ALAM, July 1 — Police have confirmed the involvement of a criminal syndicate in a shooting incident in Meru, Klang, near here, last June 20 that resulted in the death of a man.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said two local suspects, aged 25 and 40, have been arrested.

He said both suspects, believed to be members of a secret society, were arrested in Klang.

“We also believe this is not a random incident, with the motive believed to be due to a dispute between secret societies. We are investigating to determine whether the dispute is over territory or drug activities or for other reasons,” he told a press conference here today.

Huseein said the police were also still investigating whether the incident involved the services of a hired killer or was carried out by members of the secret society.

On June 20, a man was shot dead in front of a motorcycle shop in Taman Meru Utama.

The local man, aged 46, was found face down and covered in blood in the driver’s seat of a four-wheel-drive vehicle. — Bernama