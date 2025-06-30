KOTA BARU, June 30 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is ready to take enforcement action against express buses and goods vehicles that fail to settle their outstanding summonses by July 8.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said operators of these heavy vehicles have been given 14 days to clear their dues following the announcement by Transport Minister Anthony Loke last Friday.

Those with unpaid summonses will be blacklisted and barred from operating on roads once the deadline passes, Berita Harian reported today.

“We guarantee that at exactly 12 midnight on the final day, JPJ teams will be on the roads to take action against the vehicles that fail to settle their outstanding summonses,” Aedy was quoted as saying at a press conference here after the department’s assembly here.

He added that JPJ is fully prepared for this.

He also observed a surge in operators paying up since the minister’s announcement last week.

“If any company feels the number of summonses issued does not match their records, they can come to the nearest JPJ office for further verification.

“It’s possible that they could have received more summonses if further checks were conducted,” he was quoted as saying.

The Transport Ministry is stepping up its enforcement and punitive measures against transport operators with the highest number of traffic summonses as part of a crackdown prompted by a series of fatal road accidents in recent months.



