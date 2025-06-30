KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The KLIA Aerotrain will resume full operations tomorrow at 10am after nearly 28 months of suspension.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the launch at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA T1).

Bernama reported that the upgraded automated people mover system is part of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) airport transformation agenda.

“A big thanks to everyone who worked day and night to bring the Aerotrain back,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in a Facebook post today after he signed off on the document.

The Aerotrain, an icon of KLIA since 1998, underwent a RM456 million overhaul to replace its ageing fleet and infrastructure under MAHB’s RM742 million Airport Regeneration Plan.

The modernised system now uses Alstom Innovia APM 300R three-car driverless trainsets that can carry up to 270 passengers at speeds of 56 kilometres per hour.

The journey between the main terminal and the satellite building now takes under three minutes.

Each train is equipped with advanced condition monitoring systems to reduce disruptions, improve operational efficiency and enhance passenger safety and comfort.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) conducted six months of testing and commissioning for the new system between January and June 2025.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said extensive technical and safety tests were implemented to ensure fault-free operations.

The project, initially targeted for completion in March 2025, faced delays due to global supply chain issues, system integration challenges and the complexity of installing a new driverless system while maintaining airport operations.

KLIA T1 handles over 100,000 passenger movements daily, with the Aerotrain playing a key role in ensuring smooth transfers for international passengers.

The satellite terminal hosts many long-haul carriers, making fast terminal connections essential to reduce missed connections and support seamless travel.

With the Aerotrain back in service, KLIA is positioned to handle growing passenger volumes ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 and the airport’s projected return to pre-pandemic traffic levels.