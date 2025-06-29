TANGKAK, June 29 – Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has been advised to submit an appeal letter to Umno, if he wishes to seek a review of his six-year suspension.

Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that however it would be up to the Umno Supreme Council to decide whether to reduce or revoke Hishammuddin’s suspension.

“Write a letter and let the council decide. The council has the authority to shorten the punishment. If they say okay, then it’s okay lah,” the politician also known as Tok Mat was quoted saying by Berita Harian.

“In Tajuddin’s case, he came to me for help. I told him to write a letter of appeal to the party,” he added, referring to former Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

“He did, and the suspension was lifted. So, what’s the problem?”

In November last year, the Umno Supreme Council had revoked the suspension of Tajuddin’s membership in Umno.

Tajuddin had previously been suspended for six years starting in September 2022 for criticising the party.

Yesterday, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the issue would be discussed by the council on Monday if it is raised by Johor Umno chief Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz had previously said he would bring the matter up with the party’s top leadership after the Sembrong Umno division passed a motion calling for the reinstatement of its former chief Hishammuddin into the party’s leadership.

In response, Umno Vice-President Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the motion was among 191 submitted by divisions nationwide and will be reviewed by party headquarters in accordance with the party’s constitution.



