SEKINCHAN, June 28 — The first phase of the Selangor Integrated Landing Port (SILP) project, aimed at strengthening the state’s fisheries sector, was launched today with an investment of RM500 million.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the project, expected to begin by the end of 2026, will also complement the state’s food security initiatives, such as the Selangor Food Warehouse.

“The first phase will involve the construction of a centralised jetty, about 30 to 40 fishing boat parking bays and serviced apartments.

“Subsequent phases will include facilities for boat repairs, maintenance and construction, followed by the development of tourism zones,” he told reporters after the launch of the SILP project here today.

Amirudin said the project is expected to boost the state’s agricultural output by 5 per cent, positioning Selangor’s west coast as a long-term economic growth hub.

He said that SILP is also intended to serve as a model for effective fisheries ecosystem management for other states, similar to the padi cultivation system practised in Sekinchan.

“At present, agriculture, including fisheries, contributes only one per cent to Selangor’s economy.

“Together with the approved prawn farming ponds in Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor and the agricultural development areas being planned by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation, we project a five per cent increase in the upcoming Selangor Plan, either the second or third plan,” he said.

The first phase of the SILP project, spanning 33.9 hectares and expected to be developed over a five-year period, will include a fish auction hall, a commercial fish market, a tide-adaptive dock, a logistics hub for seafood distribution and maritime services, as well as shoreline upgrades.

SILP is also a key component of the Sabak Bernam Development Area (Sabda), a regional initiative under the First Selangor Plan. — Bernama