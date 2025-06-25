PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — The Ministry of Transport said today it would begin exposing the names of transport service providers with the highest traffic summonses, as part of a clampdown on offenders triggered by a series of deadly road accidents in the last few months.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the list will be released from time to time as a stern warning to keep bus and logistics operators in line.

The offences cited include speeding and reckless driving, failure to meet safety standards, and driving without a licence. The list is divided into two categories — express bus companies and logistics firms.

“This is a drastic measure we are taking after several deadly road crashes, and after the public asks us what we and the Road Transport Department plan to do to address the problem,” Loke told a press conference here.

Topping the offenders list under the logistics category was KDEB Waste Management, the project management company hired by the Selangor government to collect waste. The ministry said KDEB has over 22,000 outstanding traffic summonses for various offences.

Among commercial bus operators, Cepat Express Sdn Bhd, which services mostly southern and central eastern routes, had the most number of outstanding traffic summonses, at 540.

Loke said the companies named on the list—11 bus operators and 17 logistics service providers—will have 14 days from today to settle the summonses at the current rate.

Those on the list will also be audited by the RTD soon, the minister added.

“I don’t want the public to say the RTD only acts after an accident happens. This will be our approach now, which is to take preemptive measures so these companies will implement necessary preventive steps before a tragedy happens,” Loke said.

“This is what we want to achieve with this measure, even though it’s drastic, because the people want to see a change in culture. We don’t want another tragedy that ends up killing so many lives,” he added.

Earlier this month, 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris students were killed, and 33 others injured, when the bus carrying them lost control after colliding with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the East-West Highway near Gerik town, Perak.

The horrific bus accident happened barely a month after another crash involving a truck loaded with gravel killed nine members of the Federal Reserve Unit in Perak. Both tragedies fueled public outrage and sparked calls for deep reforms.

Loke said naming and shaming offending transport firms will be just one of the actions to come as he vowed to reduce road accidents involving commercial enterprises. The minister also urged public cooperation, saying it is the only way for the policies to succeed.

“Society must cooperate, and I welcome them because this war cannot succeed if society does not get involved,” Loke said.