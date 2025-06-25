KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Singer and actress Bella Astillah was seen at the Court of Appeal today, showing support for Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as the court prepares to deliver its decision on his appeal against his conviction and sentence over the misappropriation of Armada funds.

Bella arrived early at the court with a few supporters, ahead of Syed Saddiq’s arrival at about 8.15am with his parents.

After a brief chat outside, Syed Saddiq hugged his parents before entering the courtroom.

About 40 of his supporters, well-wishers and family members were seen at the CoA to show their support and lift spirits.

Security has been tightened to manage the growing crowd.

The court is expected to deliver its decision at 9am.

On November 9, 2023, the High Court sentenced the former youth and sports minister to seven years’ imprisonment, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine for the misappropriation of funds belonging to Armada.

The sentence covered four charges: one for abetting criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million from Armada’s funds, one for misappropriating RM120,000 from the Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise account, and two for money laundering—each involving RM50,000 transferred into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account.