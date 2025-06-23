KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — A doctor and a nurse sustained minor injuries after the ambulance they were in skidded and overturned at the Melawa roundabout, Jalan Salut Commercial Centre, Sepanggar, early this morning.



Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station Chief Ordine Gilu told Harian Metro that the authorities received an emergency call at 1.55am.





“Upon arriving at the scene, the fire team found an ambulance belonging to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) overturned, with three victims: a doctor, a nurse, and the driver.“The doctor and nurse sustained only minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed,” he was quoted as saying.He added that the team provided initial treatment to the victims before transporting them to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital (HQEI) for further treatment.The operation concluded at 2.37am.