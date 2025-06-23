GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — Two youths, aged 19 and 20, were remanded for three days after allegedly punching and biting a policeman at the Penang police headquarters (IPK) here.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the two men were behaving suspiciously near the entrance of the police headquarters at about 4.30pm yesterday.

“The policeman on duty at the IPK guard post detained the men due to their suspicious behaviour and brought them to the guard post for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

“However, while inside the guard post, the two suddenly attacked the policeman, punching him in the cheek and biting his chest,” he added.

He said the duo, believed to be inebriated, also hurled curses at the policeman before being arrested.

“The policeman suffered a swollen left eye and bruises on his chest,” he said.

He added that both men, who are locals, have been remanded until June 25 to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.