PENAMPANG, June 22 — Police are tracking down a suspect allegedly involved in the sexual assault on a girl in Putatan, near here.

Penampang police chief Supt Sammy Newton confirmed that police received a report at 8.09 pm yesterday regarding the sexual assault on 16-year-old female student in Putatan.

He said the report was linked to a one-minute and 34-second video clip that went viral after being uploaded on Facebook earlier today.

“However, the case is still under investigation and efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing.

“The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries penalties of imprisonment and whipping upon conviction,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information on social media to avoid disrupting the investigation and to protect the rights of the victim.

He added that any further information related to the case can be directed to investigating officer Insp Kalista Demson at 011-3398 0319. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



