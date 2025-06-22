PARIT, June 22 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has today affirmed the party’s continued support for Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to remain as president, amid calls for a leadership change due to health concerns and party rejuvenation.

New Straits Times reported Tuan Ibrahim saying Abdul Hadi’s leadership and vision remain vital for PAS, especially following the Islamist party’s recent electoral gains and strong performance.

“There are no major health issues. Tuan Guru recently received treatment at the National Heart Institute, and he is in good health. We expect him to be discharged within a day or two,” he said, referring to Abdul Hadi.

“Our best achievements were under Tok Guru’s leadership including 34 parliamentary seats and victories in numerous state seats. So why stop when we are succeeding?

“Leadership is not about physical strength, but about ideas, vision, and management. That is what truly matters, and we believe Tok Guru is still capable,” he added while officianting the PAS Parit division annual general meeting.

His comments come amid speculation of a potential leadership reshuffle ahead of the party’s 71st Muktamar — or annual congress — in September, part of wider discussions on internal renewal.

In February, it was reported that Tuan Ibrahim had not confirmed whether he would defend his deputy president post, stating that it was up to PAS delegates to nominate him if they wished.

Tuan Ibrahim also highlighted Abdul Hadi’s influence in global Islamic circles, saying he is regularly consulted on international issues, including the Sunni-Shiah divide and the Israel conflict.

Abdul Hadi, who is also Marang MP, had earlier this week undergone heart surgery.

Supporters and critics have predicted that Abdul Hadi may take the less strenuous post of spiritual adviser rather than president, with Datuk Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar widely seen as a possible successor.



