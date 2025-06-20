SHAH ALAM, June 20 — A man was found dead inside a vehicle, believed to have been shot, in an incident outside a motorcycle shop in Meru, Klang, this afternoon.



According to Bernama, Klang North district police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said the authorities were alerted to the incident at 3.37pm, and when they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 46-year-old local man in the driver’s seat.





“The body was found lying on its side inside a four-wheel-drive vehicle, with bloodstains on the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement today.He added that the victim was confirmed dead by medical personnel and was subsequently taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang, for an autopsy.Vijaya stated that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.Members of the public with any information regarding the incident are urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact Investigating Officer ASP M Sathiyaseelan at 012-5197913 to assist with the investigation.Bernama reported that images of the incident were circulating on social media earlier, showing the four-wheel-drive vehicle involved, with a hole in the driver’s side window, which is believed to have been caused by a gunshot.