KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A student from the Melaka International College of Science and Technology (MiCoST) was killed after his motorcycle crashed at Kilometre 69.2 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) near Kluang, Johor, on Saturday.

Mohamad Danish Subaha, 20, a third-semester Diploma in Interactive Media student, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries, according to a report published in Buletin TV3.

Kluang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the police received a report from a member of the public at 3.20pm regarding a fatal motorcycle accident.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred while the victim was riding a Yamaha Y16ZR motorcycle from Simpang Renggam towards Melaka.

“Upon arriving at the location, the motorcycle is believed to have gone out of control and crashed into the highway guardrail. The victim was thrown onto the road and died at the scene from serious head injuries,” he said in a statement.

He added that the body was sent to Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom for a post-mortem before being handed over to the family for further arrangements.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.