KUALA TERENGGANU, June 9 — The Terengganu government will provide immediate assistance to the families of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students involved in the tragic crash between a bus and a multipurpose vehicle on the East–West Highway near Tasik Banding, Perak, early this morning.

State Education, Higher Education, Science, Technology and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Datuk Satiful Bahri Mamat said the aid would include welfare support, as well as counselling and psychosocial services for the families and friends of the victims.

“I have instructed all relevant departments and agencies to coordinate efforts with the university, hospitals and the Federal government to ensure that all victims and their families receive the necessary support,” he said in a statement today.

Satiful Bahri also extended his condolences on behalf of the state government to the families affected by the tragedy, which has claimed the lives of 15 students, many of them from Terengganu, who were on their way back to campus after the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays.

“They passed away on a noble journey, returning in pursuit of knowledge with sincere intentions. Their loss is deeply felt by their families, the community and the state.

“We call on the people of Terengganu and Malaysians at large to join us in praying that the souls of those who perished will be showered with mercy and placed among the martyrs and the righteous,” he said.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and strength for the families affected by the tragedy.

Earlier this morning, the Hulu Perak Civil Defence Force confirmed in a statement that at least 15 people were killed when a bus carrying UPSI students collided with another vehicle on the East–West Highway in Banun, near Tasik Banding, approximately 57 kilometres from Gerik, Perak.

It is understood that the bus was travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak. — Bernama