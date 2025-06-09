GERIK, June 9 — At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured after a crash involving a Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) bus and a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding here early this morning, around 1am.

The collision

The bus was transporting students from Jerteh, Terengganu, to UPSI’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

It overturned near Tasik Banding around 1am after colliding with a Perodua Alza, which skidded into a ditch.

Some victims were thrown from the vehicles, while others managed to escape.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The victims

The Civil Defence Force confirmed that 13 people died at the scene, and two more died later in hospital.

A total of 48 people were involved.

Two are reported to be in critical condition.

Twenty others are semi-critical, and six are in stable condition.

All the bus passengers were believed to be students from Besut and Setiu, Terengganu.

The rescue effort

Emergency services received a distress call at 1.10am and arrived at the scene by 2.11am.

Seventeen personnel from the Gerik and Jeli Fire and Rescue Stations responded.

They were supported by police and Civil Defence Force officers.

Firefighters had to cut open the back of the bus to free trapped passengers.

Injured victims were taken to Gerik Hospital: seven are in the red zone, 20 in the yellow zone and six in the green zone.

National response

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were deeply saddened by the tragedy.

“This heartbreaking disaster, which happens all too often, should serve as a lesson for everyone to always be careful and never rush toward a destination,” Anwar said.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir confirmed UPSI students were among the victims and said the ministry would coordinate necessary support for the families.

UPSI statement

UPSI confirmed that 42 of its students were on board the bus, adding that originally, 44 students were supposed to board the bus, but two of them did not.

The university has activated an operations room and requests that any information be channelled to its office tel: 05-450 7148, or hotline tel: 019-571 9977.

Narrow escape

One UPSI student known only as Alia, who was listed as a bus passenger, said she had changed her plans and returned to campus early.

“I was supposed to be on that bus last night, but I went back to UPSI earlier instead,” she told Malay daily Berita Harian.

She woke at 3am to the news and was shocked that many assumed she had died in the crash.

What’s next

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Authorities have yet to release full details of the victims’ identities.

More updates are expected from UPSI and the Higher Education Ministry in the coming days.