PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — A former minister today continued giving a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), believed to be related to a corruption case involving about RM5 million and a luxury Lamborghini car.

The white vehicle carrying him was seen entering the MACC headquarters here at 10.01am.

Attempts by the media to obtain his reaction were unsuccessful, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Yesterday, the individual reportedly spent more than seven hours at MACC headquarters for questioning over a corruption investigation linked to billboard projects and a land transfer in the capital.

He is believed to have left the premises at 5.50pm, after arriving around 10.30am.

Earlier reports said the former minister was being questioned over alleged bribes amounting to about RM5 million and a luxury Lamborghini received from a billboard company.

The bribes are believed to be linked to billboard projects and the transfer of land in the capital.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed that the investigation was opened under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Previously, media reports also revealed that a former Cabinet member before the Covid-19 pandemic era was under MACC’s investigation for alleged misconduct during his tenure at a ministry, including the transfer of a high-value government land plot to a prominent property developer.