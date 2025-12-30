KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has decided to step down as chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), with his resignation taking effect on January 1, 2026, amid mounting tensions within the opposition coalition.

The announcement was made through a media statement posted on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page this morning, in which the Bersatu president said he had decided to relinquish the post after five years at the helm of PN.

“I have made the decision to relinquish my position as chairman of Perikatan Nasional, effective January 1, 2026,” he said, thanking PN leaders for their support since the coalition’s formation and wishing its leadership and component parties well.

Muhyiddin’s decision was later confirmed by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and the party’s information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

According to party sources cited by Berita Harian, the former prime minister informed members of Bersatu’s supreme leadership council (MPT) of his decision via a WhatsApp group last night.

Tun Faisal confirmed the matter when contacted, saying Muhyiddin had conveyed his decision to step down earlier in the evening.

Sources said some MPT members initially objected to Muhyiddin’s intention to resign and urged him to reconsider. However, Muhyiddin later informed the group around midnight that he had finalised his decision and hoped the leadership would respect it.

The move comes against the backdrop of escalating friction between Bersatu and PAS, following developments in Perlis that reportedly triggered accusations of a power struggle and led to PAS losing control of the state government.

Tensions between the two parties have since intensified, culminating in the resignation of Sanglang assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli from his post as Perlis menteri besar.

PAS leaders have publicly threatened to leave PN, with some suggesting a return to Muafakat Nasional alongside Umno, while others have called for the PN chairmanship to be handed to PAS.

Sources said that some Bersatu leaders believe Muhyiddin should remain as PN chairman, arguing instead that PAS should proceed with its intention to exit the coalition if it wishes to revive ties with Umno.

Despite differing views within the leadership, Muhyiddin said in his statement that his decision was final.

“I wish every success to the entire PN leadership and its component parties,” he said.