KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has announced he will resign as secretary-general of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and as chairman of the Selangor State PN Liaison Committee, effective January 1, 2026.

In a Facebook post today, Azmin said his appointment as PN secretary-general falls under the jurisdiction of the coalition’s chairman, Tani Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin.

“Therefore, I am also resigning as the Secretary-General of Perikatan Nasional starting January 1, 2026,” he wrote.

He added that his resignation as Selangor PN liaison chief will take effect on the same date, expressing gratitude for the cooperation of all parties.

The announcement follows Muhyiddin’s decision to step down as PN chairman, also effective January 1, 2026.

Azmin’s move aligns with the timeline of Muhyiddin’s departure from the coalition leadership.