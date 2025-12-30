KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — PAS will put forward a candidate to take over as chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin’s decision to step down from the post effective January 1, 2026, the party’s information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said today.

The Pasir Mas MP said the proposed candidate must be an individual capable of uniting and mobilising the strengths of all parties within the coalition.

“I am confident that PAS will put forward a candidate from within the party to lead Perikatan Nasional as its new chairman. This individual does not necessarily have to be the party president, but rather someone who is trusted to unite and mobilise the strengths of the parties within PN.

“A restructuring of PN’s organisation will certainly be carried out to place greater emphasis on grassroots and organisational work moving forward,” he said in a Facebook post.

He described Muhyiddin’s decision to relinquish the chairmanship as wise and timely, saying PN needs fresh momentum as it prepares for the 16th general election.

Ahmad Fadhli then congratulated Muhyiddin on his decision and extended his well wishes to the incoming PN chairman.

Earlier, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, announced that he has decided to step down as PN chairman amid mounting tensions within the opposition coalition.

According to party sources cited by Berita Harian, the former prime minister informed members of Bersatu’s supreme leadership council (MPT) of his decision via a WhatsApp group last night.