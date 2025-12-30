KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Education Ministry has clarified that students will no longer be required to wear ties to school from next year.

The decision was conveyed in a circular dated December 17, according to a report in BuletinTV3 today.

It was reached following a special Education Ministry professional meeting for 2025 held on December 8.

The circular was signed by the director-general of education, Mohd Azam Ahmad.

However, the ministry said wearing a tie would still be allowed if agreed upon by schools and parents.

It stressed that no party is permitted to coerce or place pressure on students regarding the wearing of ties.

“The ministry is always mindful of the need for parents to prepare school necessities for their children ahead of the new school session.

“To ease parents in meeting these needs, this policy was decided after considering current student needs, based on factors such as the following.

“The reality of the local hot and humid climate makes daily tie-wearing less suitable and affects student comfort, as well as the ministry’s concern in addressing household financial burdens,” the circular said, which was uploaded on the Education Ministry’s website.