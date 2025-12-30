KOTA KINABALU, Dec 30 — Development of the Lamag state constituency will be the top priority of Mohd Ismail Ayob, who was announced as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Lamag by-election scheduled for January.

The youth activist, better known as Miha, said BN’s presence in both the Sabah state government and the federal government provides a stronger platform to implement integrated development initiatives.

Mohd Ismail, who contested as an independent candidate in the Sabah state election on Nov 29, said parts of his manifesto require close cooperation among all parties to avoid disputes that could affect the people.

“That is why BN is a good platform to implement a manifesto that requires cooperation between the federal government and the state government,” he said at a media gathering here today.

His candidacy was announced by Sabah BN chairman Datuk Jafry Ariffin, witnessed by BN executive secretary Datuk Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz and Sabah UMNO liaison body deputy chairman Datuk Hasnol Ayub.

Meanwhile, Mohd Naim Kurniawan Moktar, son of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, expressed his support for Mohd Ismail’s candidacy, saying BN’s credibility and the selection of a high-calibre candidate would secure victory.

On Dec 20, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed Mohd Naim Kurniawan as the BN candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state seat were vacated following the death of their incumbent, Bung Moktar, who was also Sabah BN chairman, on Dec 5.

The Election Commission has set polling day for both by-elections on Jan 24, 2026, with nomination day and early voting scheduled for Jan 10 and Jan 20, respectively.

Meanwhile, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the party has yet to decide whether it will contest in the two by-elections. — Bernama