KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal has stepped down as Johor Perikatan Nasional chairman, following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement that he will resign as Perikatan Nasional chief.

According to The Star, Dr Sahruddin, the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“With this, I resign as Johor Perikatan chairman. I, too, lost my position as MB (mentri besar), so I gladly step down as Perikatan chairman,” said Dr Sahruddin, who also serves as Johor Bersatu chief.

Dr Sahruddin is a former Johor mentri besar, replaced by Datuk Hasni Mohammad after Bersatu withdrew from Pakatan Harapan in Johor in 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, Muhyiddin confirmed he will step down as Perikatan Nasional chief effective January 1, 2026, but will continue as Bersatu president.