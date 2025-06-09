IPOH, June 9 — At least 15 people were killed in an accident involving a bus carrying students from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle on the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik this morning.

The Hulu Perak operations control centre of the Civil Defence Force (APM) received an emergency call from Gerik Hospital regarding the collision at 1.10 am, national news agency Bernama reported.

The APM confirmed in a statement that 48 people were involved in the crash, with 13 pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more were reported to have died in the hospital.

Four others sustained injuries.

The bus was reported to have been travelling from Jertih in Terengganu, to Tanjung Malim in Perak.

First responders providing emergency treatment to several people injured in the UPSI bus-MPV collision on the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik on June 9, 2025. — Bernama pic

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims in the crash.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Higher Education to coordinate appropriate assistance for the families of the victims,” he said in an immediate Facebook post.

“Such heartbreaking tragedies, which happen all too often, should serve as a lesson to everyone to always be cautious and never rush in pursuit of a destination.

“Your lives are far too precious and irreplaceable,” he added.

In a separate Facebook post, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said his ministry will provide all necessary assistance to those involved in the crash.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and said further information will be updated in due course.

