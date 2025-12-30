KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has filed his appeal against his guilty verdict and sentence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, his lawyer confirmed today.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee said the appeal was filed last night.

The lawyer confirmed that Najib’s appeal is on both the conviction and sentence handed down in the 1MDB trial.

Last Friday, the High Court found Najib guilty of all four power abuse charges and 21 money laundering charges over 1MDB funds worth more than RM2 billion.

Based on the High Court’s sentencing in the 1MDB case, Najib will have to serve a maximum 15 years’ jail as all the jail terms are to run concurrently or at the same time.

The High Court ordered Najib to start serving his 1MDB jail term after he completes his six-year jail term in the RM42 million SRC case.

Apart from sentencing Najib to imprisonment, the High Court in the 1MDB case also sentenced him to a RM11.38 billion fine (with 10 years’ jail if fine is unpaid) for the power abuse charges and to pay a penalty of RM2.081 billion (with two years and six months’ jail if unpaid) over the money laundering charges.

In the separate RM42 million SRC case, Najib’s ongoing six-year jail term is set to end in either August 2028 or August 2029.

He can be released earlier than 2028 or 2029, if his jail term is reduced by one-third if he shows good behaviour as a prisoner.

Last Wednesday (December 24), Najib filed an appeal over his failed bid at the High Court to serve the rest of his SRC jail term at home.