KOTA BARU, June 9 — A last-minute change of plans saved one Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) student from a nightmare bus ride that has claimed the lives of 15 people today.

Alia, a first-year student, had returned to her hometown but decided to travel back to UPSI last Thursday and celebrate Aidiladha on campus due to personal reasons, Berita Harian reported.

“I was supposed to celebrate Aidiladha in Setiu, Terengganu, and return to campus on that bus last night, but I changed my plans and went back to Sultan Idris Education University earlier instead.

“Then at around 3am today, I was shocked to hear that the bus carrying UPSI students – which I was supposed to be on – was involved in a crash that killed 15 people,” she was quoted as saying.

She said that she received a barrage of calls from people who thought she was on the bus.

She was further taken aback to find out that her name was listed among the bus passengers involved in the 1am accident on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Perak.

“I was stunned and speechless when I found out my friends were involved in the crash.

“In fact, many people thought I was on that bus because my name was there,” she told the Malay newspaper.

She said all the victims onboard were from Besut and Setiu in Terengganu.

A bus carrying UPSI students and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) collided on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning, killing 15 people and injuring others.

The Civil Defence Force had earlier confirmed the collision involved a total of 48 people.

Several crash victims have been rushed to Gerik Hospital for treatment.

The fate of the MPV occupants is yet unclear.

Recommended reading:





