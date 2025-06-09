KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Md Amin Md Taff has confirmed that the university’s students were involved in a fatal bus crash on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning.

The bus and a Perodua Alza had collided with 15 lives lost to date.

Md Amin said the bus had departed from Jerteh, Terengganu.

“The bus was from Jerteh and there were UPSI students involved. Please keep them in your prayers,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

He said the university is awaiting further details from the authorities.

Md Amin added that he is currently on his way to Gerik Hospital to visit the victims and gather more information.

Civil Defence Force personnel attend to the injured and deceased at the scene of the bus-Perodua Alza collision on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik in Perak on June 9, 2025. — Bernama pic

UPSI also posted a message on its official Facebook page.

“May all matters be eased for the Sultan Idris Education University students involved in this morning’s road accident,” the university said.

The post was accompanied by a black background with the words: “UPSI Mourns. 9 June 2025.”

A screenshot of the official UPSI Facebook account on June 9, 2025, following a fatal collision between the university bus and a Perodua Alza, on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik in Perak that has killed at least 15 people and injured several more.

