KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Md Amin Md Taff has confirmed that the university’s students were involved in a fatal bus crash on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning.
The bus and a Perodua Alza had collided with 15 lives lost to date.
Md Amin said the bus had departed from Jerteh, Terengganu.
“The bus was from Jerteh and there were UPSI students involved. Please keep them in your prayers,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.
He said the university is awaiting further details from the authorities.
Md Amin added that he is currently on his way to Gerik Hospital to visit the victims and gather more information.
UPSI also posted a message on its official Facebook page.
“May all matters be eased for the Sultan Idris Education University students involved in this morning’s road accident,” the university said.
The post was accompanied by a black background with the words: “UPSI Mourns. 9 June 2025.”
