KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — PAS will not take part in the state executive council (Exco) that will be formed by the newly appointed Perlis menteri besar, as a sign of solidarity to Mohd Shukri Ramli, the party said today.

In a statement, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was made after the party’s central leadership reviewed and considered the current situation involving the Perlis state government and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“PAS remains committed to continuing its role and presence within the Perlis state government in accordance with the mandate given by the people at the 15th General Election.

“However, at the same time, PAS will not take part in the state exco to be formed by the newly appointed Perlis Menteri Besar Perlis; and all existing PAS members of the exco will relinquish their respective posts as a sign of solidarity and in line with the resignation of the former menteri besar,” he said in a statement today.

Despite the move, Takiyuddin stressed that PAS remains committed to the stability of the state government and called on all parties within PN to reflect on recent developments and draw lessons from them.

He said PAS believes steps must be taken to strengthen public confidence in PN, adding that the party is prepared to assume a leadership role within the coalition.

“PAS also hereby offers its readiness to lead Perikatan Nasional for the purpose of empowering the organisation and preparing for the 16th state elections (PRN) and general election,” he said.

Takiyuddin also reaffirmed PAS’ commitment to upholding the rule of law, democratic principles and the constitutional monarchy, while expressing respect for the wisdom and authority of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail.

He said this commitment was guided by the interests and well-being of the state and the people of Perlis.

Mohd Shukri voluntarily resigned as Perlis menteri besar on December 25 due to health reasons.

He was replaced by Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah.

Speaker of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly, Rus’sele Eizan, had also announced casual vacancies for the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji seats in accordance with Clause (1)(a)(ii) of Article 50A of the Constitution of the State of Perlis.

The vacancies occurred after PAS announced on December 24 that the membership of its three assemblymen — Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) — had ceased following their move to withdraw support for Mohd Shukri.

In the 15th General Election, PN secured 14 of the 15 seats in the Perlis State Legislative Assembly, with nine won by PAS and five by Bersatu, while Pakatan Harapan, through PKR, won one seat.