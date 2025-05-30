KUCHING, May 30 — The Sessions Court here yesterday sentenced a 48-year-old man to 12 years in prison and four strokes of the cane for allowing his 10-year-old daughter to be sexually abused by his friend in exchange for RM160.

Judge Iris Awen Jon handed down the sentence after finding the accused guilty at the end of the defence case.

He was charged under Section 31(1)(b) of the Child Act 2001, punishable under Section 31 of the same Act, read together with Section 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

In addition to the jail term and caning, the court also ordered the accused to undergo rehabilitation counselling and to be placed under police supervision for two years after completing his sentence.

He committed the offence at a house in Matang in 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was sent by her father to his friend’s house in Matang and left her there.

The accused’s friend raped her inside the bathroom before the father returned to pick her up. The victim also saw her father receiving RM160 in cash from the friend.

At school in 2022, the victim told a teacher about the unfortunate incident before a police report was lodged.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and investigations revealed that he had sent his daughter to his friend’s house for sex trafficking.

The trial saw eight prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Ruvinasini Pandian and Aiman Mutallib Mohammad Shariff, while the accused was represented by a council. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).