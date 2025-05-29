KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The young generation must be nurtured to understand, respect and embrace diversity as a foundation for national harmony and strength, said Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said in tomorrow’s increasingly modern and challenging world, the young generation plays an important role in inheriting, preserving and upholding the customs and cultural practices of our ancestors.

“The Madani Malaysia government, through the Ministry of National Unity, remains committed to strengthening the value of unity as the core pillar of the country’s development.

“In line with this spirit, various initiatives such as cross-cultural programmes, heritage education, and inter-community dialogues continue to be enhanced to ensure unity values remain firmly rooted among Malaysia’s multiracial society,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day, which are celebrated on May 30 and 31.

He also wished Malaysians a Happy Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day, especially the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut, Rungus, Iban, Bidayuh and Selako communities, as well as the various ethnicities in Sabah and Sarawak who are celebrating the festival.

He said that the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day are not only a heritage celebration rich in customs and cultural values, but also reflect the spirit of gratitude, consensus and unity among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

According to him, the diversity of cultures, languages and heritage possessed by Malaysians is a priceless treasure and a source of strength that makes Malaysia unique in the eyes of the world and must continue to be preserved, respected and celebrated by all levels of society.

Aaron said that the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’, which means moving forward together in harmony, should be embraced as a core value in the lives of all citizens, particularly the young generation who will shape the nation’s future.

He also called on all Malaysians to celebrate the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day in the spirit of Malaysia Madani, fostering respect for diversity, preserving cultural heritage and strengthening bonds of friendship as the foundation for a united and prosperous nation. — Bernama