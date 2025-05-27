KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned seven books under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, citing concerns over content that could undermine public morality or threaten societal harmony.

The prohibition orders were gazetted between April 15 and 17, with Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa and Kougar 2 by Shaz Johar among those banned for content deemed potentially harmful to morality.

Other titles included Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood and The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas, that were also banned for the same reason.

Local works Darlingku Mr. Cold Mafia by Nur Firsha Nadia and Mischievous Killer by Aira Syuhairah Noradzan were similarly listed as being potentially harmful to morality.

Meanwhile Suhuf Abraham, was banned over concerns that it could threaten public order.

According to the ministry, “This prohibition order under Act 301 serves as a mechanism of control and prevention before any threat or harm occurs.”

Under Section 7(1) of the Act, the possession, distribution, printing, or sale of any banned publication is strictly prohibited.

Violators may face fines of up to RM5,000 for possession, or up to RM20,000 and/or three years’ imprisonment for distribution-related offences.

“The government remains committed to regulating and enforcing controls on printing and publishing, particularly to prevent the spread of elements, beliefs or movements that could disrupt security and public order,” the ministry said.