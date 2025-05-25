PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — The Asean Power Grid undersea cable project linking Vietnam to Peninsular Malaysia and onward to Singapore stands out as one of the key achievements of this year’s Asean Summit, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a five-day official visit to Malaysia starting yesterday, Anwar also expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s strong support in advancing regional energy transition policies.

“All our programmes that we initiate, either in the context of multilateral Asean mechanisms or within bilateral Malaysia and Vietnam, you (Vietnam) have been very, very supportive.

“We not only pronounce but make impressive pronouncements on the gigantic projects or collaboration or diplomatic endeavour, but this time, we have been able to concretise it through effective programmes and projects, which is consistent with our energy transition policy for alternative energy for the Asean region,” he said.

Anwar had previously announced that Malaysia would spearhead the first phase of an ambitious regional power grid integration plan, linking Vietnam to both northern and southern Peninsular Malaysia, and eventually connecting it to Singapore via the Malaysia National Grid.

Anwar noted that Malaysia-Vietnam ties, elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year, have progressed rapidly, with tangible cooperation already in place across sectors such as agriculture (via Mardi), academia and maritime security.

While acknowledging that some challenges remain, Anwar said both nations have agreed to strengthen collaboration through joint operations and enhanced security arrangements.

He also commended Chinh’s economic stewardship, describing Vietnam’s progress under his leadership as ‘phenomenal’.

“You (Pham) yourself are an economist; you have done remarkably well. Despite starting from a very low base after a period of devastation, but then in the few decades you have grown, and the transformation that has taken place is something that we admire, and there are certainly lessons we can learn from your experience,” he said.

Reflecting on his role in strengthening ties with Vietnam, Anwar recalled that during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1993, he facilitated the entry of Malaysian banks into the Vietnamese market, a move rooted in confidence in Vietnam’s future. — Bernama