KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all party leaders and members to strengthen the organisation, expand their networks and prepare for the 16th General Election (GE16).

The Prime Minister said PKR is not just a political party but a platform for the people’s movement that carries the voice of real change.

“I invite all PKR leaders and members to continue to be the voice of those who are suffering, defenders of the weak and upholders of the values of truth, although the path is not easy and the struggle is long,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar said his presidential keynote address at the 2024/2025 PKR National Congress yesterday was not just a summary of government policies, but a call to action and a declaration of resolve to ensure that PKR continues to be a beacon of hope for the people.

The Prime Minister added that PKR must also be a strong fortress that rejects politics of hatred, slander and racism, which will only divide the people and weaken the country.

“I emphasise that reform struggles must continue without fear to strengthen integrity, reject corruption in any form and ensure national governance is based on the principles of justice, transparency and accountability.

“Reform is not merely a question of haste or popularity. It requires wisdom, patience and clear strategies. We must learn from historical figures like Umar Abdul Aziz and Václav Havel, who proved that lasting change is change done earnestly and with wisdom,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his gratitude to PKR figures like former deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and new deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who never stopped contributing energy and ideas for the sake of the party and people.

“Differences of opinion must be celebrated with wisdom, not turned into excuses for division. We are not enemies of one another but brothers in the same struggle,” he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the people’s continued support towards the achievement and direction of the Madani Economy that is being activated, including increasing foreign and domestic investments which become a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

He said the government also carried out targeted subsidy reforms that are fairer and more comprehensive, reducing the country’s dependence on oil revenues for long-term sustainability, focusing specifically on the well-being of the people, including increasing the salaries of civil servants and protection for the poor.

“The Madani Government will continue to drive structural reforms that strengthen the education, health and housing sectors of the people. Initiatives such as the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah Programme, as well as various basic rural facilities are manifestations of our commitment to safeguard the welfare of the people,” he said.

The official election results announced yesterday saw Anwar winning the president’s post unopposed, while Nurul Izzah defeated Rafizi for the deputy president’s post. — Bernama