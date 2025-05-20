GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — The Cap Feri rice launched last December has benefited 48,000 individuals in the B40 income group within its first three months, according to Penang executive councillor Fahmi Zainol.

Fahmi, who chairs the state’s Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee, said the rice is sold at various centres across the state that are easily accessible to the B40 group.

“As of March 20, a total of 16,000 bags (80 metric tonnes) of Cap Feri rice have been sold, generating RM272,000 in sales revenue,” he said in response to a question from Izhar Shah Arif Shah (Bersatu–Seberang Jaya).

He said the brand was well received to its retail price of RM17 for a 5kg bag, making it one of the cheapest options on the market.

“The Cap Feri brand was introduced to meet the demand for good quality rice at a lower price, especially for the B40 group in the state,” he said.

He noted that the brand remains in its trial phase and still uses imported rice to offset the ongoing shortage of local rice.

Cap Feri rice is available exclusively through Agro Madani Sales programmes organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), the Farmers' Organisation Authority (LPP), and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM), ensuring direct distribution to the B40 community.

Fahmi said the rice has typically sold out within two hours at the 32 Agro Madani events held throughout the state.

However, he said the state government has not conducted any public monitoring or surveys to assess the programme’s success due to financial limitations, but would do so if this becomes necessary.