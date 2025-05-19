KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A travel agency manager facing charges of attempted murder and causing injury at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has applied for a plea bargain at the Sepang Sessions Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin informed the court that the accused, Hafizul Hawari, 39, had instructed his lawyers to submit the plea deal request on both charges, Berita Harian reported.

She said today was originally scheduled for the trial, but the prosecution was notified that the defence intended to enter a plea offer instead.

The prosecution asked the court to fix another date to determine the outcome of the plea deal application.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman then fixed July 17 to hear the status of the application.

Hafizul, who was represented by lawyers Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan Zainuzzaman and Muhammad Syafiq Mohamad Lazim, previously pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder his former wife, Farah Md Isa, 38.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ jail and a fine, or up to 20 years if injury is caused.

He also faces a separate charge under Section 326 for seriously injuring Farah’s bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, with a firearm during the 1.09am incident on 14 April last year at the International Arrivals Hall, Level 3, Terminal 1 of KLIA.